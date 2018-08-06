Cameroun : fin de mission de soldats américains déployés contre Boko Haram

APAnews | Le ministère de la Défense a indiqué dimanche que le contingent constitué de 300 soldats américains déployés dans l’Extrême-nord du Cameroun depuis 2015 dans le cadre de la guerre contre la secte terroriste Boko Haram est arrivé à la fin de sa mission.
Leur mission ne « consistait pas à prendre part aux combats contre Boko Haram, mais à former des soldats camerounais dans certaines techniques de lutte contre le terrorisme », a précisé le ministère de la Défense dans un communiqué.
A ce volet formation, il faut ajouter « l’important apport logistique apporté à l’armée camerounaise » dans cette guerre contre les terroristes.
Toutefois, les 300 soldats Américains resteront au Cameroun pendant quelque temps pour «mieux peaufiner les mécanismes de passage du flambeau ».
Alors que la secte islamiste Boko Haram connaît un affaiblissement réel sur le plan militaire, sa capacité de nuisance ne faiblit pas pour autant, à travers la multiplication des attaques suicides, des prises d’otages et le rapt du cheptel.
“…. est arrivé à la fin de sa mission”????
This is another FAT lie by the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC.
The truth of the matter is that:
**** THE US ABANDONED LRC ****
because of the genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in SC
1. Withdraws all (i.e. 100%) military personnel from LRC
2. Warns LRC NEVER to deploy US military hardware in SC
3. threatens to take the Anglophone Question before the Security Council
4. Declares a number of LRC officials PNG (Personae Non-Gratae)
It seems like you forgot to take your medication.
You are very confused
What medication you this pathetic liar? The US intended to create a permanent base in Northern Cameroon as per the AFRICOM specifications? Why will their mission come to a halt while Boko Haram is still terrorizing the sub region? You and your pathetic tribal government were warned not to use the donated weapons in your genocide plan. As stubborn and heartless as you all are you went ahead and violated the agreement. They are leaving because they cannot be in complicit with a genocide. But they will come back to correct the mistake Gutteres is helping his friend Biya adjudicate falsely. Chief Barrister Charles Taku has already updated your ICC files.
A.k.a mvomeka. You can twiste the news in your avantage as you like. It doesnt change fax. When have you ever said something accurate on this forum?
You promised to leave this forum if sissiku was captured and sent to Cameroon, but all you do is to change screen names. Guess what, your poor vocabulary will not change.
@Pinguiss,
“Guess what, your poor vocabulary will not change.”????
twiste = TWIST
avantage = ADVANTAGE
fax = FACTS
I thought amba was free hahahahahhahahahaha water na water