Cameroun : vers un contrat entre la Fecafoot et Le Coq sportif

APAnews | La Fédération camerounaise de football (Fecafoot) a annoncé, dans un communiqué reçu mardi à APA, qu’elle va s’engager vendredi prochain à Montpellier (France), avec l’équipementier français Coq sportif.
Toutefois, « le contrat sera officiellement signé le 19 juin à Yaoundé » en marge de la cérémonie d’au revoir des Lions indomptables qui participeront à la 32ème édition de la Coupe d’Afrique des nations prévue en Egypte du 21 juin au 19 juillet.
C’est à cette occasion que la Fecafoot compte dévoiler « toutes les informations relatives à ce contrat » notamment la durée et le montant.
L’équipe nationale féminine de football du Cameroun, qui rencontre le 7 juin prochain le Canada en Coupe du monde, aura l’insigne honneur de porter en premier la nouvelle ligne de maillots.
De l’avis de Seidou Mbombo Njoya, le président de la Fecafoot, «?ce choix est une grande première. Il traduit l’intérêt et l’importance que les deux partenaires ont pour le football féminin?».
Le nouvel équipementier va habiller toutes les sélections nationales du Cameroun contrairement à Puma qui ne prenait en charge que les Lions Indomptables.
