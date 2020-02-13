Camrail to restart the Yaoundé-Douala train service in April 2020

February 13, 2020 Leave a comment

(Business in Cameroon) – Camrail, concessionaire of Cameroon’s railway networks, is preparing to restart a train service between Yaoundé and Douala, the country’s two capitals. This express rail service was interrupted since the Eséka railway disaster of October 21, 2016.

The relaunch of this service follows the recent receipt by the Cameroonian government of the last four of the nine locomotives ordered (five had already been received by Camrail) from General Electric.

We learn that due to the absence of new passenger cars, the railway company will renovate old ones so as to, once again, increase the transport offer between the two Cameroonian capitals.

Check Also

Maurice Kamto on BBC: “We wanted an inclusive Cameroon” [+audio]

BBC – The leader of the opposition MRC party that boycotted Cameroon’s parliamentary and local …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
Donec elementum in Curabitur at Praesent id adipiscing libero