CamTel rebrands out of the Blue

August 26, 2021 Leave a comment

Developing Telecoms | Cameroon’s state-owned CamTel has revealed that it will begin offering mobile and data services nationwide using the brand name Blue.

Journal du Cameroun reported that the Blue branding would apply to fixed, mobile and internet services. The operator’s General Manager Judith Yah Sunday Achidi confirmed that the firm would retain CamTel as its corporate name.

After a restructuring in 2019, Cameroon’s Telecommunications Regulatory Board (ART) granted CamTel three licences in March 2020 covering fixed, GSM and transport services (including cable landing stations).

Check Also

Chad’s former president Hissène Habré dies at 79

FRANCE 24 | Former Chadian president Hissène Habré, who was serving a life term in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved