CamTel rebrands out of the Blue

Developing Telecoms | Cameroon’s state-owned CamTel has revealed that it will begin offering mobile and data services nationwide using the brand name Blue.

Journal du Cameroun reported that the Blue branding would apply to fixed, mobile and internet services. The operator’s General Manager Judith Yah Sunday Achidi confirmed that the firm would retain CamTel as its corporate name.

After a restructuring in 2019, Cameroon’s Telecommunications Regulatory Board (ART) granted CamTel three licences in March 2020 covering fixed, GSM and transport services (including cable landing stations).