Canal+ Cameroon to raise tariffs after tax hike

Telecompaper | Pay-TV operator Canal+ Cameroon will from 09 March increase the tariffs for its satellite television services, Business In Cameroon reported. Paul Tamba, managing director of Canal+ Cameroon said the new tariffs were prompted by the 12.5 percent taxes provided by the 2020 finance law on pay-TV bundles and digital audio-visual contents.

This tax is applied on audio and visual contents distributed via satellite, cable or any other technological means. A monthly bundle that used to cost XAF 10,000 will now be XAF 11,250. For the remaining XAF 20,000 and XAF 40,000 bundles, the prices will increase respectively to XAF 22,500 and XAF 45,000.

