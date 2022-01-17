Cape Verde Islands 1 – 1 Cameroon, Final. Cameroon win the group, Burkina Faso come second following their 1-1 draw with Ethiopia – and Cape Verde get third place, may still qualify for the first round
Scorers:
- 39′ V. Aboubakar
- 53′ G. Rodrigues
Cape Verde Islands 1 – 1 Cameroon, Final. Cameroon win the group, Burkina Faso come second following their 1-1 draw with Ethiopia – and Cape Verde get third place, may still qualify for the first round
La cérémonie de passation de service entre l’ancien président de la FECAFOOT, Seidou Mbombo Njoya …