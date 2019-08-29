Carlos Kameni: Veteran Cameroon goalkeeper leaves Fenerbahce

BBC | Veteran Cameroon goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni has left Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The 35-year-old joined Fenerbahce in July 2017, with a lack of opportunity resulting in just 14 appearances for the Istanbul outfit.

With a year left on his deal, he has had his contract with the 28-time Turkish champions terminated by mutual consent.

Kameni has been widely linked with a return to Spanish football, having previously played for Malaga and Espanyol.

He arrived at Espanyol in 2004, going on to make over 200 league appearances for the club, before switching to rivals Malaga in early 2012.

The former Le Havre player spent five years at Malaga before moving to Turkey.

He played all three knock-out matches to help Cameroon win Olympic football gold at the 2000 Games in Sydney.

Kameni also played a key role as the Indomitable Lions finished runners up at the 2003 Fifa Confederations Cup in France.

He has 74 caps for his country and was part of the Cameroon squad at the 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments but failed to make any appearance in Mali 2002 and the recent event in Egypt.