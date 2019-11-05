Celtic ace Olivier Ntcham switches nationality from France to Cameroon

Share Facebook

The Sun | CELTIC ace Olivier Ntcham has switched nationalities from France to Cameroon after being called up for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Cape Verde and Rwanda.

The Hoops midfielder has been capped by France at all levels and has won 18 caps for the French Under 21s team.

He featured in this summer’s European Under 21s Championship Finals where they reached the semi-finals.

But he’s opted to play for the Indomitable Lions now and is in their squad for their double-header next week in Yaounde against Cape Verde and then in Kigali where they will face Rwanda.

Cameroon boss Toni Conceicao persuaded the midfielder, whose parents are both from the African nation, to play for his side and ditch the World Champions.

Last year after signing a new deal with Celtic, Ntcham admitted he had a decision to make regarding his international future.

He said: “Cameroon have been in contact with me but, to make a good decision, you have to take your time. They are happy for me to do that.

“Even if they weren’t, it’s me who is going to decide what happens. They haven’t given me a time for when they want me to decide. In life you have to take your time when you make a decision like this. Is it a decision from the heart or the head? Both.

“My parents are both from Cameroon but they haven’t said anything to me about it. It is my decision. My friends and family all have an opinion on the situation but I don’t want to say what it is.”