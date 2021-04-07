Chadian football banned by Fifa following government intrusion

GOAL | Due to government interference, the global football governing body has barred the African country from the beautiful game until further notice

Fifa has suspended Chad from football with immediate effect, a decision taken by the Bureau of the Fifa Council.

However, the suspension will be reversed as soon as the relevant government decisions have been revoked.

“The Bureau of the Fifa Council decided to suspend the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) with immediate effect due to government interference,” a statement from the Fifa website read.

