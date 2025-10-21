ChatGPT said: Cameroon Presidential Election: Paul Biya Declared Winner, Issa Tchiroma Bakary Challenges Results

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Yaoundé, October 20, 2025 — Eight days after Cameroon’s presidential election, the National Vote Counting Commission has announced preliminary results indicating that incumbent President Paul Biya has won re-election with between 53 and 54 percent of the vote, according to a report from Jeune Afrique.

The long-serving leader and candidate of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) is said to have secured victory following days of result compilation by the commission. These figures place Biya ahead of his main challenger, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who has strongly contested the outcome.

Bakary, who ran as an opposition candidate, has presented what he describes as his own tally, suggesting that he actually leads the race with approximately 60 percent of the votes. He has called the official figures “inaccurate” and urged for greater transparency in the counting process.

The announcement has stirred political tension in Yaoundé and other major cities, as supporters from both camps await further clarification. The Constitutional Council is expected to confirm or reject the results in the coming days.

If validated, the outcome would extend Paul Biya’s decades-long rule, maintaining his position as one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. However, with the opposition signaling its refusal to concede, Cameroon may be heading into a period of heightened political uncertainty.