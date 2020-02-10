China-based Cameroonian student recovers from coronavirus – diplomat

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

APAnews Beijing’s diplomatic representation in Yaoundé has confirmed on social media the recovery of a Cameroonian student who contracted coronavirus in China.

“We can confirm that a Cameroonian student enrolled at Yangtze University has been infected with the new coronavirus. After receiving medical treatment, he is now in good health, and the Cameroonian side has been constantly informed,” the message said.

The 21-year-old Cameroonian student had contracted the virus on December 31 after staying in Wuhan, in Hubei province (central China), considered the epicentre of the virus outbreak, which has already claimed nearly 500 lives and infected thousands of people in the course of a few weeks.



Some 300 other Cameroonian students holed up in China wrote a letter of distress to President Paul Biya complaining that they had been “abandoned” by their country.

At the same time, it has been reported that several other appeals for help from members of the Cameroonian community in China have been made in recent days.

A week ago, Public Health Minister Manaouda Malachie tried to quell the controversy, saying that until late January around 5 p.m. (local time), his colleague at the External Relations ministry had indicated that no Cameroonians residing in China had requested repatriation, as their community in Wuhan, mostly students, were under the supervision of diplomatic missions.

Until further notice Cameroon has suspended the issuance of technical notices for the importation of live animals, animal and fish products, fresh or frozen and non-manufactured, from “countries with active outbreaks” of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the government has set up an early epidemiological surveillance system at the country’s main airport and port points of entry to ensure the likely early detection of cases of this endemic influenza that may occur throughout the country.