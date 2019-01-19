China, Cameroon vow to jointly build Belt and Road

CGTN (press release) | China and Cameroon have vowed to deepen pragmatic cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and implement the proposals agreed at last year’s Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
Yang Jiechi, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special representative, made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with Cameroon’s President Paul Biya in Yaounde. Yang is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.
He said the two nations should jointly boost cooperation under the BRI and enhance friendly exchanges at all levels. China is willing to continue to support economic development and to improve people’s livelihoods in Cameroon, he continued.
Yang conveyed to Biya cordial greetings from Xi, noting that the African nation’s president attended September’s Beijing Summit of FOCAC and has achieved important consensuses with Xi, opening up new development opportunities for bilateral ties.
Biya said that Cameroon attaches great importance to its friendship with China and appreciates its partner’s long-term support and assistance.
He stressed that Cameroon is determined to jointly implement the fruitful outcome of FOCAC, and strengthen communication and cooperation with China in multilateral affairs.
During the visit, Yang also met Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella.
(Cover: Yang Jiechi (L), Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special representative, meets with Cameroon’s President Paul Biya (R) in Yaounde on January 18, 2019. /Photo via the official website of Chinese Foreign Ministry)
Yang Jiechi forgot to ask Dictator Biya why his brother, Yang Philemon, was the only person punished because of ZERO AFCON19.
As a reminder, Yang Philemon, Ngoh Ngoh and Bidoung Mkpatt, were members of the AXIS OF EVIL. They were directly responsible for transforming “oe and indivisible” LRC into the laughing stock of the whole world. They embezzled most of the money earmarked for AFCON19.
However, Yang Philemon was punished. The others were retained in the cabinet. Rumours abound that Bidoung and Ngoh are related to the Etoudi Marie Antoinette. They are therefore considered as untouchables. Yang Philemon is an Anglophone and second-class citizen. He was therefore scapegoated to bear the blame of the AXIS OF EVIL.
Well, he will continue to linger around, especially now that he has become
the `prodical son who can not return home`, and wait for some assignment.
He might surely go to serious business with the illustrous Atangha Nji, and
form another force to clandestinely continue killing his own. Wonders, shall
never end. Even the devil, pays people in their real coins.
Hahahahaha bros. One Yang out another Yang in. Amba resistance continues anyhow. The Oku Yang is now an internally displaced person. I emphasize on the Ayah foundation to desist from helping this criminal Yangs in anyway. Traitors have on fate awaiting them – prison. I remember this Yang insulting parents at the Bamenda Congress hall for provoking the army and inviting trouble to their land. Let him step his foot in his abandoned Oku enclave now letâ€™s see. Capital idiot. No pity for gullible traitors licking the dictatorâ€™s butt at every turn. If Dion Ngute had any brain cells left he shouldâ€™ve declined the political grandstanding appointment and write his name in the Ambazonian diary of heroism but he has chosen his path and also, a treacherous fate awaits him.