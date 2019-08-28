Home / Business / Chinese company Gaoda International Investment Trading to invest XAF4.5 bln in a building material’s manufacturing plant

Chinese company Gaoda International Investment Trading to invest XAF4.5 bln in a building material’s manufacturing plant

August 28, 2019 1 Comment

Business in Cameroon | On August 23, 2019, Chinese company Gaoda International Investment Trading signed an investment agreement with Cameroon’s investment promotion agency API for the construction of a building materials’ production plant.

This XAF4.5 billion, based in Douala, will help create 122 direct jobs, official sources reveal.

The agreement signed by the company is enacted by the 2013 law (amended in 2017). It grants tax and customs incentives to investors (both already installed or about to launch construction) for between 5 and 10 years.

One comment

  1. monkye
    August 28, 2019 at 13:04

    Biya is taking this money to fund army

    Reply

