Chinese company Gaoda International Investment Trading to invest XAF4.5 bln in a building material’s manufacturing plant

Business in Cameroon | On August 23, 2019, Chinese company Gaoda International Investment Trading signed an investment agreement with Cameroon’s investment promotion agency API for the construction of a building materials’ production plant.

This XAF4.5 billion, based in Douala, will help create 122 direct jobs, official sources reveal.

The agreement signed by the company is enacted by the 2013 law (amended in 2017). It grants tax and customs incentives to investors (both already installed or about to launch construction) for between 5 and 10 years.