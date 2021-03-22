Choupo-Moting is missing from the Cameroon squad – the reason is (again) strange

Share Facebook

Association and manager contradict each other

RTL.de | Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting will not appear for his home country Cameroon during the international break – the reason for that is absolutely amazing. The association actually wanted to take Bayern players with them to qualify for the World Cup, but made a blatant mistake when inviting them. This is reminiscent of a similarly curious story in which Choupo-Moting was also the main actor.

Mail to the wrong address?

In this case, the association wanted to take its veteran player to the international matches, but according to the Cameroonians, Choupo-Moting did not confirm his participation. His father and manager at the same time contradicted this description to the African platform Naja TV: “I was contacted by the association to find out what was going on. I contacted FC Bayern and they confirmed that they had not received the invitation.” The statement was therefore a lie: “He did it before 6 pm last Sunday. Before 6 pm I tried to call the team manager, Mr. Olembe, myself, and I also spoke to Bill Tchato to confirm that Maxim’s answer there is.”

According to Choupo-Moting senior, the actual reason is different: “I later found out that Fecafoot (the Cameroon Football Association, editor’s note) apologized to Bayern because they hadn’t sent the player’s invitation. Apparently they sent the invitation to the wrong email address and didn’t notice it until Monday. That’s a lack of professionalism, “said Choupo-Moting senior.

Fax history 2011

Choupo-Moting already knows missed deadlines from the past: When he wanted to switch from Hamburger SV to 1. FC Köln in 2011, a defective fax machine prevented the transfer because the necessary documents could no longer be submitted on time.

So now he’s unlucky again.