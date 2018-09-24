Choupo-Moting Scores on Ligue 1 Debut [+video]

BBC | Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s substitute appearance for Paris St-Germain against Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield in midweek raised eyebrows.

Now the Cameroon international has followed it up with his first goal for the French champions – one month after leaving Championship side Stoke City.



Choupo-Moting, 29, scored five minutes after replacing Marco Verratti to seal a fine comeback win at Rennes.

He celebrated with Neymar, Edinson Cavani and former Manchester United forward Angel di Maria.

Choupo-Moting played in 30 Premier League games as Stoke were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The forward signed a two-year deal with PSG in August after his deal with the Potters was cancelled by mutual consent.

It was only his second appearance for his new club, after he came on during that 3-2 defeat at Liverpool.

Rennes were the last team to beat PSG in Ligue 1, in May, and another upset looked on the cards when Adrien Rabiot deflected into his own net.

Di Maria equalised before Thomas Meunier made it 2-1 from Neymar’s pass.

PSG’s 40-year-old PSG keeper Gianluigi Buffon produced a superb 74th-minute save to deny Ramy Bensebaini an equaliser, before Choupo-Moting struck the third from Thomas Meunier’s pass.

Thomas Tuchel’s PSG are five points clear at the top of the table after just six games.

Rennes, who sent on former Newcastle and PSG winger Hatem Ben Arfa as a substitute, have seven points from six games.