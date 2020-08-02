Chukwudi’s CSKA Moscow debut delayed as Onguene inspires comeback vs Zenit [+video]

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Nigerian striker was not available for the Russian side as the Cameroonian star led them to a winning start this season

Ogonna Chukwudi’s debut for CSKA Moscow was put on hold as Gabrielle Onguene’s effort inspired their 2-1 comeback victory in Saturday’s Russian Superliga triumph against ZFK Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Nigeria international joined CSKA in February from Swedish Damallsvenskan side Djurgardens but is still waiting her first appearance for the Russian champions due to injury.

By contrast, Cameroon’s Onguene netted CSKA’s first goal to launch her 2020 season outing on a high, having scored four times to help CSKA win the league title and secure their Champions League ticket.