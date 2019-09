International Cement Review | Cimenterie du Cameroon (LafargeHolcim) has launched its new Sublim brand of white cement, the first white cement product to be released in the country. The cement is produced at the company’s Bonabéri plant.

It held the official launch at the Hotel La Falaise Bonapriso. The company says the product delivers a constant and luminous whiteness to bring out the brightness and aesthetics of the works.