Clark-Omeru urges Nigerians in Cameroon to be good ambassadors

The Sun Nigeria | New Nigerian Consul General to the Littoral and West Regions, Efe Clark-Omeru, officially received Nigerian community in Douala, congratulated and urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the country by respecting the laws of their host country.

The first female consul general, who recently assumed office, discussed issues affecting the stay, life and business of Nigerians living in her regions of command.

The constituent associations that make up the Nigerian Union (NU); state unions, market associations, socio-cultural and religious groups, came to the Bonapriso-based Consulate to familiarise with the experienced and level-headed new consul general.

The Nigerian Union President, B. I. C. Okwujiakwu, and his executive, alongside state union chairmen, and association heads of Nigerian traders in marché camp-Yabassi, marché Mboppi, marché central, marché congo, and other markets, congratulated the new consul general and pledged their unflinching support to her, so she could continue in the footsteps of Olukayode Olaniyan, her predecessor to achieve bigger accomplishments.

According to the NU president, Nigerians in Cameroon are still faced with some challenges in integrating with their host country. He also frowned at misunderstanding among some union leaders.

On her part, the consul general congratulated Nigerians in Douala for their exceptional economic prowess and patriotism.

She recounted how Nigerians delightfully receive President Muhammadu Buhari whenever he visits the country, saying Nigerian community usually turned out in their large numbers to welcome him from the airport in their traditional and colourful regalia.

“This is a mark of patriotism and show of greatness of Nigeria and its people.”

While reassuring the Nigerian Union, and Nigerian community at large of her willingness to see to it that most, if not all of the issues are sorted out as soon as possible, the she said her primary mission to Douala is to look out for the interests of every Nigerian at all times.