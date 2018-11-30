Cloud of uncertainty ‘attacks’ Cameroon’s AFCON goal

africanews | Multiple reports are claiming that Cameroon will be stripped off hosting rights for the next African Cup of Nations, AFCON, slated for middle of 2019.
A sports news website based in East Africa, Kawowo Sports, saiud the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited significant delays in the delivery of infrastructure.
It added that interested countries have been asked to submit hosting proposals. CAF is currently holding an emergency meeting in the capital of Ghana, Accra.
Several reports show that Cameroon have been stripped off the rights to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by CAF citing “a significant delay as far as the delivery of infrastructure is concerned”. Countries interested in hosting the tournament to submit bids #KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/ZejxAoZN9D
A Ghanaian journalist is tweeting about the situation stating that members of the CAF Executive Committee have said there were issues with the bid but that “a decision will be announced today.”
CRTV, state broadcaster of Cameroon, dropping hints that the country will be dropped as 2019 AFCON hosts.
CameroUn is not prepared for afcon. They’re prepared to keep a dictator in power for eternity and determined to kill Ambazonians to please their French and master France
Cameroon is Not Ready. Paul Biya cannot Even Solve a Domestic Issue in North-west and South-West. He hasn’t been there to Visit and Talk With the people since this crisis started in 2016. How is he going to convince anyone that Cameroon is one and Indivisible but He campaigned for election only one part of the country? There no Preparation for Nations Cup in the Biggest English Speaking Town in Cameroon Bamenda. How can anyone explain that Cameroon is going to host African Nations cup and exclude the largest concentration of Anglophones in the Country?
Why is it taking so long to decide? The Douala airport is enough reason, no bathrooms, no air conditioning, no luggage carouse, can not handle more than three arrivals. Add that to traffic congestion, potholes, garbage mounts, inconsistent supply of water and electricity in Douala. The event is expected to have over 500,000 visitors. Who is fooling who?
President Adhijo without wearing French made suits and Diplomas from French Universities was able to rally Cameroon and organize AFCON in 1972.. 46yrs ago.
Today the appointed prime minister since 1975 to appointed president since 1982 in total 43yrs is unable with his tribal government to organize AFCON after almost 5yrs of planning.
No roads, no electricity, no airports, no portable water, no internet etc
Using French military weapons to kill Anglophones is their only accomplishment!
