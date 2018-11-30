Cloud of uncertainty ‘attacks’ Cameroon’s AFCON goal

africanews | Multiple reports are claiming that Cameroon will be stripped off hosting rights for the next African Cup of Nations, AFCON, slated for middle of 2019.

A sports news website based in East Africa, Kawowo Sports, saiud the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited significant delays in the delivery of infrastructure.

It added that interested countries have been asked to submit hosting proposals. CAF is currently holding an emergency meeting in the capital of Ghana, Accra.

Several reports show that Cameroon have been stripped off the rights to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by CAF citing “a significant delay as far as the delivery of infrastructure is concerned”. Countries interested in hosting the tournament to submit bids #KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/ZejxAoZN9D — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) November 30, 2018

A Ghanaian journalist is tweeting about the situation stating that members of the CAF Executive Committee have said there were issues with the bid but that “a decision will be announced today.”