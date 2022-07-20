Cocoa Prices Inch Slightly Down at Cameroon Port

Share Facebook

MarketWatch | YAOUNDE, Cameroon–The price paid for cocoa beans glided down slightly at Cameroon’s leading Douala port, after staying flat throughout last week, according to figures released Tuesday by the country’s National Cocoa and Coffee Board.

The cocoa beans sold for 1,288 CFA francs ($2.01) per kilogram, down nearly 1%, compared with the XAF 1,295 the beans sold for on Thursday in the previous week, the NCCB data showed.

Meanwhile, farmgates prices remained unchanged, according to buyers and farmers who spoke to Dow Jones Newswires Tuesday.

Cocoa was XAF1,150 a kilogram in the South-West region, the same as on Thursday of last week, and XAF1,050 in the chief cocoa-growing Center region, farmers and buyers said.

