Construction of Douala Grand Mall and Business Park in Cameroon nears completion

CR | The completion of construction work at Cameroons Douala Grand Mall and Business Park is due in weeks according to the developer, a consortium led by Actis, a leading British global growth markets investor in private equity, energy, infrastructure and real-estate, together with Craft Development a local company specializing in Urban Designs, as well as Government Buildings and Residential Properties.

The team explained that on the site, Raubex’s Group Limited, one of South Africa’s leading infrastructure development and construction materials supply groups contracted the Douala Grand Mall and Business Park project, is working round the clock to make the project a success.

“From afar one can see the beautiful rear and front facades and on a closer look, the finishing touches are being put on the terraces, driveways, parking lots and green spaces. Inside the facility, the shops are ready, escalators and lifts have also been installed while the air conditioning system is being installed and the tiling work is in its final phase.”

The project was officially started on April 11, last year but one.

The expected Douala Grand Mall and Business Park

The eventual Douala Grand Mall and Business Park will reportedly be the region’s largest mall comprising of 18,000 square meters of retail and leisure space. It will also include multiple restaurants, a children’s play zone, a five screen cinema, a supermarket and retail shops. There will also be underground parking in its basement area.

Due to its proximity to Cameroons capital city and immediate vicinity of the international airport with a primary catchment of 1.5 million people, the facility is expected to revolutionize retailing in Cameroon due to the high number of visitors it is set to attract.

The over US$133B project is a fruit of the cooperation between Cameroon and Great Britain and the private company Douala Retail and Convention Centre (DRCC).