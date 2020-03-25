Control and sanitary measures caused brief disruption in fuel supply in Yaoundé

March 25, 2020

Business in Cameroon | Last weekend, there was a brief shortage of fuel, Super namely, at several petrol stations in Yaoundé. Users roamed many stations in vain and fear sparked about a shortage induced by the coronavirus health crisis.

However, at the beginning of the week, stations were once again able to meet users’ demands. According to the Ministry of Water and Energy, this temporary shortage was due to a brief disruption in the supply chain.

A cargo of 70,000 tons of Super recently arrived at the Port of Douala but supply was delayed by control procedures and the recent sanitary measures issued by the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

