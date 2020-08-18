Coronavirus: 780 health workers affected in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Anadolu Agency | Testing capacity needs to be improved, infection control measures in health facilities requires more attention: WHO Africa

A total of 780 health care workers have been affected by the coronavirus across Cameroon, the regional office of World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa said Tuesday.

In its health emergencies bulletin, the WHO said, although there is an apparent decline in the number of new cases, the country’s high attack rate suggests that testing levels are low.

“Its high attack rate and the relatively large number of affected healthcare workers continues to be of concern,” the WHO added.

It said the relatively high number of affected health workers in the Central African country indicates inadequate infection control measures in health facilities.

The UN health agency said the authorities in Cameroon need to review their current targeted testing policy to more accurately reflect the extent of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country.

“At the same time infection control policies in health facilities should be investigated in view of the high number of health worker infections reported,” it added.

It said non-pharmaceutical measures such as physical distancing, cloth mask-wearing in public places and hand washing should be encouraged among the public.

Meanwhile, Cameroon’s Health Ministry said last week that the strengthening of surveillance and decentralization of the response to COVID-19 made it possible to operationalize a response plan adapted in each of the country’s 10 regions.

“We must, therefore, continue to keep in mind that the fight against the disease is not won,” it said.

Cameroon has so far registered more than 18,00 virus cases, including 401 deaths and over 16,000 recoveries.