Coronavirus: Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

africanews | Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus
Cameroonâ€™s health minister Dr. Malachie Manaouda on Friday confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the country.
The victim has been identified as a 58-year-old French national who arrived in the country on February 24.
â€˜â€˜The case was placed in solitary confinement in th Care Center of the Yaounde Central Hospital for appropriate treatment,â€™â€˜ read part of the ministerâ€™s statement.
Manaouda also reassured the country that government has put in place measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Breaking News!
First Coronavirus case hits Cameroon.
A release today from Cameroon's Ministry of Public Health says a French national arrived Yaounde with the virus and has been under medical observation.
Developing
MMI https://t.co/UmIsTUgcoI pic.twitter.com/0EX20Jl7e3
— Mimi Mefo Info (@Mimimefo237) March 6, 2020