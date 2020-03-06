Coronavirus: Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus
Cameroonâ€™s health minister Dr. Malachie Manaouda on Friday confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the country.

The victim has been identified as a 58-year-old French national who arrived in the country on February 24.

â€˜â€˜The case was placed in solitary confinement in th Care Center of the Yaounde Central Hospital for appropriate treatment,â€™â€˜ read part of the ministerâ€™s statement.

Manaouda also reassured the country that government has put in place measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

