Coronavirus cases surpass 1.4M in Africa

Anadolu Agency | Expert panel endorses protocol for COVID-19 herbal medicine clinical trials in Africa

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia/ YAOUNDE, Cameroon

Coronavirus cases in Africa has risen to 1,407,680 on Monday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in a daily update.

At least 33,951 people died of the virus across the continent, the update said, while 1,153,967 patients have recovered.

Southern Africa recorded 719,200 cases, North Africa 299,700, West Africa 172,100, East Africa 159,700 and Central Africa 57,000.

At least 17,100 people died in Southern Africa, 10,000 in North Africa, 3,100 in East Africa, 2,600 in West Africa, and 1,100 in Central Africa.

More than 632,800 people have recovered in Southern Africa, 229,700 in North Africa, 151,900 in West Africa, 90,100 in East Africa, and 49,400 in Central Africa.

With 661,200 cases, South Africa accounts for nearly half of the continental caseload.

Experts endorse protocol for COVID-19 herbal medicine clinical trials

Regional expert committee on traditional medicine for COVID-19 formed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Africa CDC and the African Union Commission for Social Affairs has endorsed a protocol for phase 3 clinical trials of herbal medicine for COVID-19 as well as a charter and terms of reference for the establishment of a data and safety monitoring board for herbal medicine clinical trials, the WHO Africa said in a statement over the weekend.

“Just like other areas of medicine, sound science is the sole basis for safe and effective traditional medicine therapies,” said Dr. Prosper Tumusiime, director of Universal Health Coverage and Life Course Cluster at WHO Regional Office for Africa.

“The onset of COVID-19, like the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, has highlighted the need for strengthened health systems and accelerated research and development programmes, including on traditional medicines,” said Tumusiime.

Meanwhile in Cameroon new guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year opening are being prepared by a committee which will be handed to the educational community and parents.

The country will open schools on Oct. 5 after six months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 400 lives in the Central African nation.

The Minister of Basic Education Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa said over the weekend that the government is well-equipped for the upcoming school year, calling on parents to be responsible and caution their children about the ongoing health crisis.