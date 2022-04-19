Country With The Biggest Average Penis Size In The World Has Been Revealed

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

LADbible | If you’ve ever wondered which country has the largest average penis size then look no further, as a recent poll of 86 nations has ranked them all from biggest to smallest.

Online pharmacy From Mars used google data from 86 countries to conduct their study – and you might be surprised to hear their findings.

Pharmacist Navin Khosla, who reviewed the study, said: “Whether people are concerned about the size or the shape, or any other aspect for that matter, most of us have wondered at some point or another whether ours is big enough.”

“Penis size can have a massive impact on confidence and self-image,” he added.

So, which country came out trumps?

According to the study, men in Ecuador are the most well-endowed, with an average penis size of 6.93 inches when erect. This makes the measurement more than 10 percent of the average height.

In second place is Cameroon, with an average size of 6.56 inches, shortly followed by Bolivia, with 6.50 inches, setting South America in good stead with the ladies.

Rounding off the impressive top five is Sudan with 6.48 inches, and finally Haiti with 6.30 inches.

Of course, there can’t be a biggest without a smallest.

The study found that Cambodians have the smallest penis size when erect, coming in at just 3.95 inches long.

Not far off is Taiwan, with an average size of 4.24 inches, and the Philippines sits just above, with 4.27 inches.

If you’re wondering how our British and American counterparts compared, it was reported that men in the US narrowly beat those in the UK with an average size of 5.35 inches, putting them in 59th place.

The Brits were down in 66th place, with an average size of 5.17 inches.

France sat at a very respectable 11th place, reporting an average penis size of 6.20 inches, compared with a less impressive Aussie average of 5.69 inches, leaving them in 43rd place.

It is important to note that the original study relied on self-reported data to determine the average penis sizes, which leaves the possibility that respondents were more generous with their measurements.

Rounding off the study, Navin Khosla asks the question… does size really matter?

He said: “Ultimately, the answer is maybe, maybe not.

“The truth is, that the owner of the penis is far more likely to be worried about the size of their penis than their sexual partners are!”