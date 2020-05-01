Covid-19: Cameroon softens restrictive measures

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Investir au Cameroun | President Paul Biya has decided to soften the measures recently adopted to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Cameroon. This was revealed in a release signed on April 30, 2020, by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté (photo).

According to the release, drinking establishments, restaurants, and leisure facilities are once again allowed to remain open beyond 6 p.m., “with the obligation for customers and users to respect the barrier measures, including the wearing of protective masks and social distancing.“

The measure reducing the maximum number of passengers in buses and taxis is also lifted. However, the wearing of face masks is still “compulsory” and overloads are “prohibited.”

According to the Prime Minister, the measures were softened because of the “encouraging results obtained with the implementation of “the response strategy against Covid-19,” and the “conclusions resulting from the study of the socio-economic impact of this pandemic on the country’s economy.“

This study showed that the measures taken to fight the Coronavirus “have led to economic and social distortions, the effects of which are being felt in several sectors of activity,” he explains. The most affected sectors being transport, hotels, and restaurants, and trade in general, he adds.

The president of the republic also issued “support measures to relieve the sectors most affected by this health crisis.”

These include financial support to companies with the allocation of a special envelope of XAF25 billion for the payment of VAT credits awaiting reimbursement.

For the remaining measures left unchanged, they have been extended again for 15 days, renewable if necessary.

AO

The 19 new measures