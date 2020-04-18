COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000 in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

YAOUNDE, April 18 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cameroon has climbed to 1,016, according to the real time statistics updated Saturday morning by the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cameroon health authorities, who has stopped informing the public about the total number of infections since a week ago, said Friday evening that 22 persons died of the novel coronavirus, while there are 177 cured cases.

According to Cameroon health authorities, to date, seven out of ten regions of the country have reported COVID-19 cases, with more than half of the cases detected in the central region where the capital Yaounde is located.

Over 20 healthcare professionals have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Cameroon on March 6.

On Thursday, Cameroonian government launched a campaign to disinfect public spaces nationwide. The government also announced the extension of addional 15 days of national social distancing.

On Thursday evening, Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said schools will resume in the country on June 1 “depending on the evolution” of the pandemic in the country.

“There is every reason to believe that actions being carried out in various fields to limit the spread of this virus in our country are already producing encouraging results and deserve to be intensified on the ground until this pandemic is eradicated,” Ngute said in a statement.

Cameroon reported its first infection on March 6, an imported case from Europe. Since March 18, the central African country has closed borders, and applied strict social distancing to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Enditem