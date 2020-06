Share Facebook

VOA | Cameroon is one of the African countries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been struggling against misinformation and fake news on the virus.? Cameroon’s digital first responders have taken to social media to counteract the misinformation. Moki Edwin Kindzeka narrates this report by Anne Nzouankeu from Yaoundé.

Camera: Anne Nzouankeu

Peduced by: Jason Godman