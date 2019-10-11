Customs revenues up by 200% in 2007-2018

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | Between 2007 and 2018, Cameroon doubled its customs revenues, according to figures published by the ministry of finance in the 2020-2022 budgetary stance. Indeed, the document reveals, in 2007, customs revenues were a little more than XAF401 billion but, at end-2018, the revenues rose to a little more than XAF803 billion.

Over the next three years, the government foresees a new increase in these revenues, despite the economic partnership agreement with the European Union (an agreement that plans for the progressive drop in customs barriers between Cameroon and the European Union community, except for a set of products).

According to the ministry of finance’s forecasts, Cameroon’s customs revenues would grow by 2% between 2020 and 2022. In 2020, it would rise to XAF925 billion while in 2021 and 2022, it would grow to XAF925 billion and XAF955 billion respectively.