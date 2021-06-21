Cybersecurity: ANTIC claims it deleted 3,372 fake Facebook accounts out of 4,242 identified in 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Business in Cameroon | The National Agency for Information &Communication Technologies (ANTIC) informs that in 2020, it deleted 3,372 of the 4,242 fake Facebook accounts identified in the framework of its Cameroonian cyberspace surveillance mission. In addition, the agency claims that since 2013, it has detected 25,306 cyber vulnerabilities.

The ANTIC explains that in 2020, it was able to delete the said fake accounts thanks to the cybersecurity incident alert and response center (CIRT). According to the ANTIC, this center allows real-time monitoring of the critical infrastructures of Cameroonian cyberspace. It also helps assist individuals and firms in the management of cybersecurity incidents reported through the toll-free number 8202 or email address: [email protected] ‘Also, the center issues cybersecurity bulletins, assists security and defense forces in digital investigations through the collection and analysis of digital proofs that can notably help identify and geolocalize cybercriminals. The ANTIC adds that thanks to the CIRT, security and defense forces were able to launch 12,000 requisitions.

In recent years, with the recent appropriation of information and communication technologies by Cameroonians, the country is increasingly exposed to cybercriminals who cause important financial losses for individuals, firms, and even the public administration. For instance, senior officials and nationals regularly complain about scammers impersonating them on social media, on Facebook notably.

According to the ANTIC, the cybercriminal acts identified in Cameroon include “scamming” (financial frauds on the internet), “skimming” (banking card frauds), Simbox frauds (reroute international calls to make them appear as local calls) “Web defacement” (unauthorized modifications to a web site’s homepage) and spoofing (identity theft), etc.