D-day for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon

CAIRO (AFP) FRANCE 24 | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will discuss Friday in Accra the staging of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following reports that host nation Cameroon’s preparations were in difficulties.
The executive committee meets in the Ghanaian capital Accra on the sidelines of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations tournament, an official of the Cairo-based told AFP.
A report of the last two inspection visits to central African state Cameroon will be made during the meeting.
CAF inspectors recently travelled to the country, which last hosted the tournament in 1972, to check security, infrastructure, stadiums and accommodation.
After the executive committee meeting, a decision whether Cameroon should continue as hosts of the June 15-July 13 African football showpiece is set to be made.
If Cameroon are rejected, CAF will have to launch a new application procedure to designate another host country for the biennial tournament first staged in Sudan 61 years ago.
Morocco, who lost out to a United States/Mexico/Canada bid to host the 2026 World Cup, have regularly been reported as possible replacements for Cameroon.
At a September executive committee meeting in Egyptian resort Sharm el-Sheikh, CAF noted “a significant delay in the realisation of the infrastructures” necessary for holding the Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
No plan B
However, CAF president Ahmad Ahmad declared the following month during a visit to Cameroon that his organisation “did not have a plan B.
“CAF has never thought about withdrawing from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon… it depends on Cameroon,” he stressed after talks with head of state Paul Biya.
In Sharm el-Sheikh, Cameroon Football Federation head Happi Dieudonne assured executives that “Cameroon would be ready” to organise the Cup of Nations.
Cameroon is experiencing a tense security situation with persistent attacks by Boko Haram jihadists in the north and a conflict between the army and separatists in the two English-speaking regions.
The 2019 Cup of Nations will be the first to feature 24 teams — up from 16 at the 2017 edition in Gabon.
It will also be the first Cup of Nations played during June and July after the last CAF president, Issa Hayatou, refused to budge from the traditional January/February timetable.
The January kick-off meant many Africans with clubs in the leading European leagues had to leave their clubs in the middle of the season for up to six weeks.
Cameroon, as hosts, and 12 other countries, including record seven-time champions Egypt, have qualified for the 2019 tournament.
The other 11 places will be decided during the final qualifiers in March.
© 2018 AFP
There is lack of preparedness for Cameroon to host the competition. No transport infrastructure, and garbage filled host cities
It will be in the best interest of CAF to take the competition to Nigeria or Morocco. No need to pamper a dictator who knows only bribe, corruption and laziness
CAF affirmation to the Cameroonian football federation is, NO PLAN B.
But, with the final inspection just around the corner, I hope we are not going to see a change of plan.
It will be unfair and unjust to Cameroon, if the hosting right is taken way and be given to either Morocco or South Africa as the case maybe, given Morocco’s desperation to host a major tournament after losing the world cup hosting right.
What CAF should have done to me, is to have allowed two countries to host the tournament, since the time frame is too short for Cameroon to host an increased number of 24 teams.
It will be a shame if Cameroon, giant of central Africa can not host AFCON tournament due to lack of infrastructure, something Gabon and Equatrial Guinea can do with ease. The more Biya grows old
The more dilapidated and folly Cameroon becomes. Shame to all Cameroonians who glorified another man’s land and see nothing wrong with the ill state of the country.
Like it or not, LRC will NOT be ready to host the games.
However, for the sake of fairness and out of pity, LRC, Gabon and EG should JOINTLY be allowed to host the games this time around. Each country will play host to FOUR teams
CAF must be uncaring about human lives,the war of genocide Biya declared against the English speaking people in the SW/NW regions have been going on for over 2 years,only in shameful Africa with a handful of patriotic civilised president who have care and compassion, butcher biya of french Cameroon is NOT ONE. Cameroon army have been killing indiscriminately,burning villages even using chemical weapons in Bali and then burning the corpses,all the money shameful CAF gave to murderer biya for preparation has been squandered to buy Chinese deadly ammunition in order to eliminate every Ambazonian, fortunately the Ambazonian people are patriotic, resilience, determined and defiant to forge their 1961 UN Independence.the people will fight, never give up until total restoration
No matter what, Cameroon still remain the most beautiful country in the world.
Beautiful as in laziness and letting a dying imbecile as their leader for eternity? The statement is typical of rotten mind set of Cameroonese. They never think, they live in a fool’s paradise. I watched their cities on YouTube and there is nothing beautiful but roasted old infrastructure
You are not a Cameroonian. So your opinion about the beauty of our Country is irrelevant.
Let Cameroonians definite what is beautiful about their Country.
I’ve travelled the world, and yes, Cameroon is the most beautiful country in the world.
Cameroonians take their safety and security in other lands for granted. The safety and security of other Nationals in Cameroon deserve equal consideration. It is strange to focus CAF/AFCO only in stadia, forgetting the vast national territory foreign competitors will have to cross or the fate of foreign Nationals in Kumba, Muyuka, Mbengwi, Kembong, Bambui and elsewhere. Those lives too matter!