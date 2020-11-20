Dangote Cement estimates 39% market share in Cameroon in first nine months of 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cameroon Global Cement | Dangote Cement’s subsidiary in Cameroon estimates that it had a market share of 39% in the first nine months of 2020.

It reckons the total cement market in the country was over 2.6Mt in the same period and that it sold around 1Mt, according to the Ecofin Agency. It said that the market was mainly driven by individual construction projects and public housing estates.

In February 2020 the subsidiary of the Nigeria-based company said it planned to do better business in 2020 by focusing on the construction sites of stadiums, roads, hotels and other construction projects in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, postponed to 2022.

The cement producer operates a 1.5Mt/yr cement grinding plant in Douala, with a dedicated jetty for offloading clinker that opened in 2015.