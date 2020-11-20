Dangote Cement estimates 39% market share in Cameroon in first nine months of 2020

Cameroon Global Cement | Dangote Cement’s subsidiary in Cameroon estimates that it had a market share of 39% in the first nine months of 2020.
It reckons the total cement market in the country was over 2.6Mt in the same period and that it sold around 1Mt, according to the Ecofin Agency. It said that the market was mainly driven by individual construction projects and public housing estates.
In February 2020 the subsidiary of the Nigeria-based company said it planned to do better business in 2020 by focusing on the construction sites of stadiums, roads, hotels and other construction projects in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, postponed to 2022.
The cement producer operates a 1.5Mt/yr cement grinding plant in Douala, with a dedicated jetty for offloading clinker that opened in 2015.
**** LAMENTATION OF NAMBERE ****
Popularly known as General Nambere, the ex-Ambazonia combatant lamented to MMI that the Cameroonian Government has failed to honour her word about preparing and reintegrating ex-fighters into society.
He added that for his over 10 months at the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Centre, DDRC, he has not been given any employment as the GOC promised them.
He also regretted that for over 10 months they have not been given identification cards let alone passports. Their freedom of movement is therefore limited as they cannot move beyond their locality.
Nambere regrets that Government has not honoured her word regarding the treatment of Ambazonia fighters who surrender their arms.
* MY TAKE *
Nambere aint seen nothing yet.
Trust LRC .at your own peril
General Nambere foolishly abandoned his SEVEN children and wife in Nigeria. He listened to the hollow promises disseminated by the criminals ruling the so-called ” one and indivisible” LRC. He is now a prisoner in LRC. Of course, he will NEVER EVER see his children or wife again because he will, sooner or later, be killed by LRC . LRC will never forgive him for neutralising at least 56 BIRs.
The foolishness of General Nambere should serve as a warning and wake up call to other Amba boys.
LRC is a country ruled by criminals. CRIMINALS DO NOT RESPECT PROMISES OR AGREEMENTS.
DO NOT SAY THAT YOU WERE NOT WARNED!!!!!!