Home / English / Death toll in Cameroon shipwreck reaches 18

Death toll in Cameroon shipwreck reaches 18

August 29, 2019 1 Comment

YAOUNDE, Aug. 29 Xinhua | Eighteen people died after a vessel sank off Cameroon’s southwestern coast, officials of Cameroon Navy said Wednesday evening.

One body was recovered on Wednesday after an “intense search” by the navy, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Emmanuel Sone of Cameroon Navy.

On Tuesday, Bernard Okalia Bilai, governor of the Southwest Region where the tragedy happened, said 17 bodies have already been recovered.

Four people were rescued by Nigerian fishermen and 107 others by the Cameroon navy when the ship belonging to Cameroon shipping company Achouka sank on Sunday, according to Bilai.

The rescue team is still searching for missing persons.

According to a Tuesday statement by Achouka, there were 132 persons on board including crew and passengers.

However, according to Cameroon national television CRTV, the total number of passengers was about 150.

The ferry left neighboring Nigeria and was heading to Tiko wharf in the Southwest Region.

The accident has been blamed on overloading, but Achouka officials insisted it was caused by bad weather or the ship hitting a rock.

Check Also

Cameroon Separatists Call for Lockdown as Dozens Die in Unrest

Bloomberg | Separatists in Cameroon called for a lockdown in the country’s Anglophone regions after …

One comment

  1. Brown Sugar ( Abuja )
    August 29, 2019 at 12:42

    No safety meadures for the overloaded passengers. Vey Sad.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
mi, id, consectetur ut venenatis, id suscipit