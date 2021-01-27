Death toll of traffic accident in western Cameroon rises to 53: official [+video]

YAOUNDE, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The death toll from the traffic accident that occurred early Wednesday in Cameroon’s West region rose to 53, and 29 others injured, the West region’s governor Awa Fonka Augustine said, quoted by national television CRTV.

The accident happened about 3:30 a.m. local time when a 70-seater capacity bus collided with a truck on a steep road near the town of Dschang. The collision resulted in a fireball that partly burned both vehicles, according to local police.

The police earlier issued an initial report according to which at least 14 people were killed and 38 others injured.

Those injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, according to local officials.

The cause of the accident remains unknown. Vehicle overloading is a common phenomenon in Cameroon.