Des élèves enlevés s’expriment dans une vidéo

APAnews | Une dizaine de garçons, faisant partie des 79 élèves enlevés lundi matin avec deux enseignants et un chauffeur, par des inconnus dans les dortoirs la Presbyterian Secondary School de la ville camerounaise anglophone de Bamenda (Nord-Ouest), sont apparus quelques heures après les faits dans une vidéo postée par leurs ravisseurs sur les réseaux sociaux.
Tour à tour, une voix grave, s’exprimant dans un anglais approximatif, intime l’ordre à chacun des élèves choisis de dire leur nom et ceux de leurs parents ainsi que la classe fréquentée. S’ensuivent quelques questions, sur un ton toujours menaçant de la même personne du genre : «Vous voulez repartir à l’école ? Vous êtes contents d’être ici ?»
Ce à quoi les captifs, dans la pénombre, les traits tirés, l’air apeuré et entassés dans une sorte de taudis, répondent en indiquant que l’école ne les intéresse plus et qu’ils souhaitent juste retrouver leurs familles.
A la fin de ces quelque 5 minutes d’interrogatoire, la même personne, qui apparaît plus tard en barbe fournie, un bandeau noir et blanc autour de la tête, déclare : «Nous resterons tous ici. Nous sommes ici en territoire ambazonien, vous comprenez ? La récréation est maintenant terminée !»
Il s’agit de la première preuve de vie de ces élèves, pris en otage au petit matin, dans des circonstances encore inexpliquées au cœur d’une ville pourtant sous couvre-feu instauré par les autorités.
Le ministre camerounais de la Communication et porte-parole du gouvernement, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a attribué ce rapt de masse aux activistes sécessionnistes, ayant depuis deux ans décrété l’indépendance de la «république d’Ambazonie» comprenant les régions anglophones du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest.
Cette déclaration est toutefois battue en brèche, toujours sur les réseaux sociaux, par un certain Tapang Ivo, présenté comme le porte-parole des «Forces armées d’Ambazonie» (ADF) et qui affirme que son organe n’est en rien concerné par cet enlèvement et exige la libération immédiate des 82 personnes.
**** BREAKING NEWS ****
A Francophone blogger is giving us leads that this kidnapper has been identified by his friends in Nkolfoulou, a village in the center region.
Two Francophones including a lady quickly identified him, the blogger writes to us. He works in the Cameroun military and his name is Mveng Armel Rostand.
How has he suddenly grown beard, a French-speaking lady gives a clue to the blogger, suggesting that the artificial hair is a mask.
We are digging further into this story. But from the photos, the building tells us they could either be held by their kidnappers in Baffoussam or a remote village in Bamenda.
The heart of the Nkwen cities has fewer mud bricks. It is possible that they were taken into nearby Baffousam where most houses are build with mud bricks.
The so-called “one and indivisible” LRC has become very desperate because the military option has not produced the intended results.
LRC has now turned to dirty tricks. A francophone with artificial beards has kidnapped innocent children. The international community is not foolish because it was a surely very poorly planned impersonation by LRC terrorists. The terrorist has been exposed as a Beti called Mveng Armel Rostand. His accent has proven, beyond the reasonable doubt, that he is FRANCOPHONE.
One thing is 100% certain:
The FINAL SOLUTION to the Anglophone Question will be gotten this time around, come rain come shine.
So who exactly is Tapang Ivo speaking for?! The last time we checked it was a video in which a certain gang leader was sending death threats to this very Tapang Ivo! There are numerous gangs out there, and many are claiming to have taken over the so-called revolution. So what are we debating here? The Ambazombies have proclaimed that they were going to escalate the violence against whoever refuses to side with them, and we even have comments in this forum which testify to that insanity.
The coon named Eric Tataw claimed to have taken over, and Ambazombies cheered when he said they will slaughter innocent people! You were dying for international recognition, and now you have one that will choke you. Can you defend the videos where little children are in the bushes with your ‘warriors’?