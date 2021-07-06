Desalytics Water Solutions opens subsidiary in Cameroon

Share Facebook

African Review | With this new subsidiary, Desalytics is on track to be operating in 20 countries across sub-Saharan Africa by 2022.

Desalytics, the water solutions company specialising in the distribution of water treatment and water quality consumables, has strengthened its operations in Central Africa by opening a new subsidiary, Desalytics Cameroun, in Douala.

Walid Khoury, general manager of Desalytics, said, “Central Africa is witnessing phenomenal growth, and with it comes further challenges on the water resources. At Desalytics, we can help industrial and municipal players in Cameroun and Central Africa treat their water and measure its quality at multiple steps in their processes, thus making sure their treatment is efficient, cost-effective, and the water is safe.”

Desalytics aims at helping municipal and industrial customers across Africa address their water challenges. “We partner with young African entrepreneurs and so they venture into the water industry or scale-up existing operations. In combination with the Desalytics Growth Engine, the social impact investing business model has proved successful, with earlier acquisitions achieving two to three times growth in their first year,” the company added.

“Africa is booming with aspiring young entrepreneurs, Khoury stated. We help them unleash their potential, by giving them the resources and mentoring they need to succeed. And what better cause other than grooming young engineers to tackle Africa’s water challenges.”