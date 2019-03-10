Home / English / Did a former minister in Cameroon really burn embezzled money?

Did a former minister in Cameroon really burn embezzled money?

March 10, 2019 Leave a comment

FRANCE 24 | In early March, a video showing a room filled with stacks of euro bills, some of which were burned, began circulating widely in Russia, Cameroon and Haiti. Social media users in these three countries all made the same claims: that this video offered proof that a politician or oligarch was manufacturing fake money.

It turns out, however, that this video actually shows an art installation in Madrid, Spain. Its creator, Spanish artist Alejandro Monge told us more about his work.

The FRANCE 24 Observers team first saw this video when a few social media users in Haiti sent it our way, noting that the captions claimed that stacks of cash had been discovered in the home of Youri Latortue, a member of the political opposition and former president of the Haitian senate.

