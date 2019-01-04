Dion Ngute appointed as Cameroon’s new PM

YAOUNDE, Jan. 4 Xinhua | — Cameroon’s President Paul Biya on Friday appointed Joseph Dion Ngute as his new prime minister to replace Philemon Yang, who was in office since 2009, according to the national channel CRTV.

Joseph Dion

A new cabinet is also expected to be appointed soon by the president in consultation with the new prime minister.

According to the government’s website, Dion Ngute served as minister delegate to the ministry of external relations in charge of cooperation with the Commonwealth between 1997 and early 2018. He was appointed as the minister in charge of special duties at the presidency on March 2, 2018.

Dion Ngute was born on March 12, 1954 in the Southwest, one of the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon, a predominantly French-speaking country wedged between central and west Africa.

For more than two years, a separatist movement has been active in the Northwest and Southwest, representing 20 percent of the national population, creating deadly violence. During his investiture ceremony in November last year, President Biya promised the return of “calm” and “serenity” in these parts of the country.