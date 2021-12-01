Doctors Without Borders reports over 180 cholera cases, eight deaths in Cameroon

Share Facebook

CGTN Africa | At least eight people have died and more than 180 others infected in a cholera epidemic that is sweeping across two health districts in Cameroon’s Southwest region, international medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Tuesday.

“The Ekondo Titi Health District has reported over 160 cases of cholera, with 62 patients hospitalized at the Cholera Treatment Unit, 15 patients treated at the Oral Rehydration points, and 5 deaths recorded. The Bakassi Health district has also reported 29 suspected cases with three deaths from October 27 to November 29. The condition is particularly worrying because it means that cholera has spread in the community,” Donatien Tshishimbi, MSF Medical Coordinator said in a statement released by MSF on Tuesday.

The population is vulnerable to infectious diseases like cholera because access to health care is difficult and the living conditions are poor, MSF said.

The international medical charity has established two cholera treatment centers and dispatched a team of health personnel to the affected areas to provide free treatment to the population.

In early November, the country’s health authorities in the region warned that cholera was spreading in parts of the region accompanied by a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Cholera, which is spread by ingesting fecal matter, causes acute watery diarrhea and can kill within hours if not treated.