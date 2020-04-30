Douala-Yaoundé highway: Eximbank China has not released funding owing to Cameroon not providing required contribution

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Business in Cameroon | Eximbank China has not released the funds for the construction of the Douala-Yaoundé highway because Cameroon has not paid its contribution to the project. This was revealed last weekend during a video conference chaired by Cameroon’s Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, to review the funds already released in the framework of the project.

Nevertheless, according to government daily Cameroon Tribune, quoting the Sinking Fund of Cameroon (CAA), steps are already being taken to contribute.

Meanwhile, the arrears owed to China First Highway Engineering Company, in charge of the construction, is XAF4.3 billion and for Scet Tunisie, which is supervising the work, the arrears are XAF700 million.

The first phase (60 Km) of the Douala-Yaoundé highway aimed at connecting the two main cities of Cameroon, is expected to be delivered by the end of 2020.