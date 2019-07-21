Draw for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

CAF | With the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations coming to an end on Friday in Cairo, the focus quickly shifts to the next edition set to be staged in Cameroon in 2021 with the draws for the qualifiers conducted on Thursday evening on the sidelines of the CAF General Assembly.

The group phase of the qualifiers will be preceded by a preliminary round involving eight teams determined by the last FIFA Rankings. After that, the winners of the four matches will head into the group phase.

The 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams each and the top two sides from each group will earn a ticket to the 2021 showpiece in Cameroon.

Here’s the full group stage draw for the #TotalAFCON2021 qualifiers ? pic.twitter.com/gcdy9ahiUr — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 18, 2019

Full AFCON 2021 Qualification draw

Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/ Chad

Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles

Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome

Group D: DR Congo, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti v Gambia

Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, CAR, Burundi

Group F: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda

Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros

Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana

Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea

Group K: Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia