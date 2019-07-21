Draw for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

CAF | With the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations coming to an end on Friday in Cairo, the focus quickly shifts to the next edition set to be staged in Cameroon in 2021 with the draws for the qualifiers conducted on Thursday evening on the sidelines of the CAF General Assembly.
The group phase of the qualifiers will be preceded by a preliminary round involving eight teams determined by the last FIFA Rankings. After that, the winners of the four matches will head into the group phase.
The 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams each and the top two sides from each group will earn a ticket to the 2021 showpiece in Cameroon.
Full AFCON 2021 Qualification draw
Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/ Chad
Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles
Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome
Group D: DR Congo, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti v Gambia
Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, CAR, Burundi
Group F: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda
Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros
Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana
Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini
Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea
Group K: Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia
Group L: Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho
You all should chill out! The dust haven’t even settled on Algeria’s victory yet. Majority of the teams are without coaches due to the evil dessert storm that blow through AFCON Egypt 2019. The Egyptian Noational Team fired their Mexican Coache, Tanzania fired their Nigerian coache, Tunisia fired their coach and Cameroon fired the bundle of mediocre coaches it bought from the flee market etc .