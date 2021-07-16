Egypt signs $26m worth export agreements with Cameroon, Senegal

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Daily News Egypt | Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea has announced that the first trade mission for Cameroon and Senegal achieved outstanding results, signing $26m worth export contracts.

Gamea said, in a statement on Thursday, that the contracted exports include cement, clinker, insulation materials, fertilizers, chemicals, packaging materials, engineering industries, food products, sanitary ware, plastic pipes, irrigation systems, and carpets.

The minister added that preparations are underway for the second trade mission of Egyptian businesspeople within the “Business Links with West and Central Africa” ??initiative for Togo and Ivory Coast during the last quarter (Q4) of this year.

She praised the great role played by the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), in cooperation with Attijariwafa Bank Group, in preparing and organizing the first trade mission to Cameroon and Senegal.

This important step comes in the framework of the ministry’s strategy aimed at entering West and Central Africa markets and increasing Egyptian exports to Senegal and Cameroon from $35m currently to $200m and from $42m currently to $125m, respectively.

Ahmed Maghawry, Head of ECS, said the first trade mission carried out from 4 to 9 July was part of an initiative of the Ministry of Trade and Industry in cooperation with Attijariwafa Bank Group.

He added that the mission included 43 companies and 65 businesspeople representing the most important Egyptian export sectors.

Maghawry pointed out that the mission held 220 business meetings in Cameroon and 250 meetings in Senegal, which contributed to the conclusion of those export contracts.