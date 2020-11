Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CAIRO, Nov 1 (MENA) – EgyptAir denied on Sunday media reports on establishing a strategic partnership with Cameroon Airlines.

In a statement, the company dismissed as groundless reports circulated by some websites.

The statement made clear that the circulated reports are nothing but studies the company was conducting on some points in Africa as part of its periodical studies and that no official negotiations or serious negotiations were held in this regard.