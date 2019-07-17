Home / Business / EgyptAir launches new services to Douala

EgyptAir launches new services to Douala

July 17, 2019 Leave a comment

EGYPTAIR is pleased to announce that as of 21 July 2019, three flights per week will start operating on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays each week to the city of Douala, Cameroon, via Ndjamena, Chad.

EGYPTAIR customers can now book their flights to Douala through EGYPTAIR.com and Egypt Air’s worldwide offices.

The new EGYPTAIR operations will be added to the current African destinations in addition to other destinations served by our code-share partner airlines.
For more details, please call 1717 or 090070000 from Egypt or any of EGYPTAIR offices worldwide

EGYPTAIR |

Check Also

Cameroon’s H1, 2019 banana exports drop by 61% YoY because of CDC’s problems

Business in Cameroon | In H1, 2019, Cameroonian banana producers exported only 43,721 tons of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
risus Lorem Donec ante. adipiscing elit. commodo leo.