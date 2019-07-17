EgyptAir launches new services to Douala

EGYPTAIR is pleased to announce that as of 21 July 2019, three flights per week will start operating on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays each week to the city of Douala, Cameroon, via Ndjamena, Chad.

EGYPTAIR customers can now book their flights to Douala through EGYPTAIR.com and Egypt Air’s worldwide offices.

The new EGYPTAIR operations will be added to the current African destinations in addition to other destinations served by our code-share partner airlines.

For more details, please call 1717 or 090070000 from Egypt or any of EGYPTAIR offices worldwide

