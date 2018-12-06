Ekambi gets four of Villarreal’s eight against Almeria

MARCA | A 13 minute first half hat-trick from Karl Toko Ekambi ensured that Villarreal made light work of Almeria in the Copa del Rey round of 32 second leg tie.

At 3-3 on aggregate from the first leg, Ekambi’s opener on 22 settled the nerves, but no one was prepared for what came next.Just eight minutes later he had his second because of a mix up in the visitors defence, and four minutes after that a low drive saw him complete his hat-trick.In first-half injury time, Carlos Bacca rubbed salt into the wounds with a spectacular fourth for Villarreal.

Within a minute of the restart, Ekambi was at it again, grabbing his fourth, before Gerard Moreno made it a round half-dozen on 67, Almeria dead on their feet by this point.

Still the Yellow Submarine poured forward at every opportunity, not showing their opponents any mercy.Bacca stroked home the seventh from the penalty spot on 83, before Raba put the gloss on a glorious night for the hosts, making it 8-0 with a minute to play.