Ekitike shuts down false Cameroon national team rumors

Africa Top Sports | Hugo Ekitike has broken his silence. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker has been at the center of a wave of fake news suggesting he viewed playing for Cameroon only as a backup plan.

It all stemmed from a fabricated quote attributed to him, widely circulated on social media and even picked up by major outlets like Canal+ Afrique. The alleged statement claimed that if France didn’t call him up, he would “have no choice” but to represent Cameroon, his father’s country.

This week, Ekitike firmly refuted the rumor, making it clear that he never made such comments. “I have never spoken about selection choices. I formally deny what has been relayed recently on this subject,” he stated.

The 22-year-old previously expressed his admiration for France in an interview with L’Équipe, calling a call-up to Les Bleus the “Holy Grail.” For Ekitike, the false reports are a troubling reminder of the dangers of social media misinformation.