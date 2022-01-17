Equatorial Guinea upsets Algeria with 1-0 win

January 17, 2022 Leave a comment

beIN SPORTS | Equatorial Guinea pulls the surprise of the tournament so far, defeating the reigning African champions Algeria.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 70th minute scored by Esteban Obiang Orozco Fernandez.

Check Also

Nigerian female refugees attend AFCON match in Cameroon

CGTN Africa | The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Saturday that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2022, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved