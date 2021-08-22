Share Facebook

kick442 | 37-year old Cameroonian athlete and three times mount Cameroon Guinness Race of Hope winner Eric Mbacha Mangeh has emerged winner of the 2021 edition of the Helsinki Marathon in Finland, kick442.com learned from a tweet from Isifu Micheal this Saturday.

The two hours race took place this Saturday 20 August 2021 covering a distance of 42 kilometers.The Helsinki Marathon is an annual event that takes place in the Finnish capital city Helsinki.



Last year’s Marathon saw illuminary runner finishing first in six minutes before Finnish born Oscar Holmstrom, who finished the touch line after 2 hours 30 minutes and 45 seconds.

Eric Mbacha Mangeh is a professional athlete, who originates from Nkambe, in the North West region of Cameroon. The refuge fleer now seeking asylum in Finland after he confirmed haven received threats from armed groups warning him not to participate in the Chariot of god’s annual Marathon fiesta.

The Helsinki Marathon saw the lamp-light in 1980 and is normally held in August. So far it has succeeded in drawing about 6000 participants and 50,000 spectators. The Marathon starts near the Statue of Paavo Nurmi and finishes at the Olympic Stadium. Various parks, miles of Baltic Sea coastline, and the Helsinki city center are all located along the route.