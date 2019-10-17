Home / English / Etienne Eto’o: Son of Cameroon legend misses out on U17 World Cup squad

Etienne Eto’o: Son of Cameroon legend misses out on U17 World Cup squad

October 17, 2019 1 Comment

GOAL | The Real Mallorca youth team captain has been omitted from the roster that will play in the global showpiece in Brazil
Etienne Eto’o Pineda, son of Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has been omitted from the final U17 squad for the upcoming World Cup in Brazil.

The 17-year-old was called up to the preliminary squad for the showpiece and had already joined up with his teammates for the competition. However, he is now set to miss out having failed to make Thomas Libiih’s final squad of 21 players.

Eto’o was not involved in the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania, which the Central African Nation won, and was hoping to represent the side at the global showpiece, even though he could have represented Spain.

One comment

  1. Bah acho
    October 17, 2019 at 12:40

    Is it an aryan? Kikkiki

